A bright and cold Christmas day in Colorado

Merry Christmas Colorado!

While we picked up significant snowfall in the mountains and across portions of the far eastern plains on Sunday, Denver International Airport saw only a trace of snow yesterday.

As the Christmas Eve storm system moves out of Colorado today, expect cold temperatures and gusty winds at times. Overnight lows dropped to the teens and single digits across the Front Range early Monday.

We'll see mostly sunny skies on Christmas Day, with temperatures staying chilly in the low 30s for the afternoon.

There is a chance for snow showers over the eastern plains this evening, with a possibility for a few flurries across the metro-area overnight.

Drier weather will settle in for the rest of next week. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs back to the 40s tomorrow.

As we wrap up 2023, expect pretty quiet conditions and warmer than average temperatures, in the 40s and 50s through Sunday in Denver.

