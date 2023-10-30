Bitterly cold start to the week with temperatures in the single digits and teens across Colorado

After a very impressive first snow of the season, skies have cleared and we'll see a lot of sunshine across the state.

Temperatures dipped into the single digits and teens Monday morning, but it will feel more like zero when you factor in a light wind.

Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the day with upper 30s to low 40s across the plains and 20s in the mountains.

Dry and milder weather will return by midweek. We'll see upper 40s on Tuesday and mid 50s by Wednesday. More sunshine and 60s are on the way for the coming weekend.

Halloween night will be dry for our little trick-or-treaters but it will be a cold night. We'll see upper 30s across the Denver metro area after sunset.

