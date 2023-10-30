Watch Now
Bitterly cold start to the week with temperatures in the single digits and teens across Colorado

Clear but cold in Denver on Halloween night
It will be a bitter cold start to the day with temperatures single digits and teens Monday morning. We'll see lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s by the afternoon.
Lisa weather October 30, 2023.jpg
Posted at 5:53 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 08:07:03-04

After a very impressive first snow of the season, skies have cleared and we'll see a lot of sunshine across the state.

Temperatures dipped into the single digits and teens Monday morning, but it will feel more like zero when you factor in a light wind.

Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the day with upper 30s to low 40s across the plains and 20s in the mountains.

Dry and milder weather will return by midweek. We'll see upper 40s on Tuesday and mid 50s by Wednesday. More sunshine and 60s are on the way for the coming weekend.

Halloween night will be dry for our little trick-or-treaters but it will be a cold night. We'll see upper 30s across the Denver metro area after sunset.

denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

