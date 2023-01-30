Watch Now
A bitter cold start to the week, with dangerous wind chills in Denver

Highs only in the single digits and teens this afternoon
Good morning! Bitter cold to start the week in Denver but much warmer and sunshine by midweek. Here's the 7-day forecast
Posted at 5:42 AM, Jan 30, 2023
DENVER — It's a bitter cold start to the week. Temperatures are at about 5 degrees below zero for the morning commute and it feels like about 20 degrees below zero. A wind chilly advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. across most of eastern Colorado.

More snow will pile up through the day over the northern mountains and we'll continue to see snow today. A winter storm warning will be in effect until tonight for the mountains along and north of I-70.

We'll see highs only in the teens this afternoon across the Denver metro area and likely won't even see double digits across parts of northeastern Colorado. Single digit highs near Fort Collins, Greeley and Sterling!

Skies will clear out tonight and we'll see much warmer weather by midweek. Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. We'll be closer to 40 degrees by Wednesday!

