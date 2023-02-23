Watch Now
A bitter cold start to our morning across Colorado's eastern plains

Wind chill advisory for Denver until 9 a.m.
It will be a cold start to the day, with not much of a warm up by this afternoon. We'll see a partly sunny sky and highs in the upper teens to low 20s in Denver later today.
Posted at 5:54 AM, Feb 23, 2023
DENVER — Skies are clearing across eastern Colorado and temperatures are taking a dive. We are seeing temperatures at around 5 to 10 degrees below zero and a wind chill between 20 to 30 degrees below zero.

Wind chill advisories and wind chill warnings cover all of northeastern Colorado and remain in effect until 9 a.m. We'll see a partly sunny sky today, with highs in the upper teens to low 20s this afternoon.

The mountains will see more snow over the next two day and there's a chance that we could see a few light snow showers roll off the foothills later today and tonight. There may be a very light layer of snow on the ground for the early Friday morning commute, mainly on the west side of town.

A gradual warming trend will arrive for the weekend. Expect 30s for highs Friday, then upper 40s to low 50s in Denver Saturday and Sunday.

