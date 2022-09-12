Watch Now
A beautiful start to the week across Colorado

Sunshine and 80s for the Denver metro area this afternoon
It will be a warm and dry day across Colorado, with highs in the upper 80s for the Denver metro area.
Posted at 5:15 AM, Sep 12, 2022
DENVER — It will be a beautiful start to the week.

We'll see sunny skies and warmer weather, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s across the eastern plains. It will be mostly sunny in the mountains, too, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive late Tuesday and Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay — now over southern California — swirls over the central Rockies.

Highs return to near average readings, in the low to mid-80s, Wednesday through the end of the week.

Despite the recent hot and dry weather, there are reports of the aspen beginning to change color, keep an eye out for those first signs of gold! We'll start to see some peaking colors in the northern and central mountains over the next two weeks.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

