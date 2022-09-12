A beautiful start to the week across Colorado

DENVER — It will be a beautiful start to the week.

We'll see sunny skies and warmer weather, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s across the eastern plains. It will be mostly sunny in the mountains, too, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive late Tuesday and Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay — now over southern California — swirls over the central Rockies.

Highs return to near average readings, in the low to mid-80s, Wednesday through the end of the week.

Despite the recent hot and dry weather, there are reports of the aspen beginning to change color, keep an eye out for those first signs of gold! We'll start to see some peaking colors in the northern and central mountains over the next two weeks.

