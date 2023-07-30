Another day of 90s and a few scattered afternoon storms are ahead for Sunday.

Expect highs in the low to mid-90s today for the Denver-area, with 70s and low 80s in the mountains. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms are again possible.

Most of the storms will be moderate in strength with a low risk of severe weather. The stronger cells will briefly produce some heavy rain, intense lightning, gusty winds and hail up to the size of a marble.

The western slope will remain very hot and dry with temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. Expect upper 70s to mid 80s in the mountains with some afternoon and early evening thunderstorms.

90s again on Sunday, with a chance for afternoon storms

Next week, the weather pattern will finally begin to shift. Cloud cover will increase, slightly dropping temperatures, and bringing a better chance for some soaking rains.

