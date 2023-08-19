90-degree streak continues across the Denver metro-area this weekend

Our streak of 90-degree heat continues this weekend. Highs will soar to the low to upper 90s in Denver and across the eastern plains Saturday and Sunday.

Scattered showers and a few isolated gusty storms are possible through early evening in the mountains and foothills. There is only a slight chance for storms over lower elevations. Brief heavy rain and gusty winds will be in the main threat with stronger cells that form.

Skies will clear later on this evening. Lows fall to the 50s and low 60s across the plains.

Hot and mainly dry conditions persist Sunday through Wednesday. Highs will soar to the mid and upper 90s on Monday as the kids in Denver Public Schools head back to school!

