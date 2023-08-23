Our 90-degree streak of heat continues Wednesday with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Denver will be about 5 to 7 degrees above normal.

We'll see plenty of sunshine Wednesday morning and a few building clouds this afternoon.

There is very little thunderstorm activity expected across Colorado, just a few storms over the mountains.

By Thursday and Friday, expect a better chance for storms and showers, along with a gradual cool down. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s on Thursday, with upper 70s to low 80s on Friday.

90-degree streak continues across the Denver metro area Wednesday

Saturday will be the coolest and wettest day of the week with showers and thunderstorms likely, and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for Denver. It'll be in the 60s to low 70s for the northern mountains.

Warmer and drier weather will begin to return starting early next week.

