80s today in Denver, with the slight chance for a few afternoon storms

Mostly sunny skies to kick off the weekend in Denver. Highs will be a bit cooler than average, in the low to mid-80s this afternoon.

Expect building clouds through the day and the chance for scattered afternoon and early evening thunderstorms.

For the Taylor Swift concert at Empower Field at Mile high, be prepared as there is a chance of a shower or storm toward to the start of her Saturday night performance.

Sunday and early next week will warm up and dry out again as highs return to the 90s for lower elevations. The mountains will stay comfortable, with readings in the 80s.

Monday will be very hot for lower elevations with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees under sunny skies.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.