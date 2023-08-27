80s briefly return to the Denver metro area this afternoon

DENVER – Things are heating up for the second half of your weekend. We'll see mostly sunny skies through early afternoon, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s along the Front Range by 3 o'clock.

Scattered storms and showers will develop in the mountains by 1 p.m. and then will roll east over the plains through tonight. We could see some damp roads early Monday and some areas of patchy fog on the plains.

A weak cold front will usher in some cooler air on Monday. More scattered storms and showers tomorrow, with highs in the low to mid-70s.

We'll climb into the 80s on Tuesday and then it's 90s for the rest of the week. Plenty of sunshine in store for the rest of the week!

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.