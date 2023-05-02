70s in Denver with a few late-day thunderstorms

DENVER — The weather will stay warm for the start of May with just some building afternoon clouds and a few high-based, gusty thunderstorms.

Highs each afternoon will climb to the low 70s across the metro-area and plains. It will be mild in the mountains as well with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop mainly over higher terrain each afternoon. We could even see some pockets of heavy rain across the northern and central mountains. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week across the Denver metro area with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by 4 p.m.

There will be a better chance for late-day storms and showers on Thursday across the state.

There is a marginal threat of locally heavy rainfall from slow-moving storms, primarily in the mountains - combining with snow melt run-off.

Highs will stay above average all week, in the low to mid-70s on Tuesday, then in the upper 70s Wednesday. The weather will cool a bit late in the week with the best chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

