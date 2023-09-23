Watch Now
70s and sunshine as we kick off the Fall season

Slightly cooler, but seasonal this weekend
Posted at 6:19 AM, Sep 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-23 08:19:45-04

DENVER — Welcome to Fall! We kicked off the new season, Saturday at 12:50 a.m. and the weather will feel right for it, thanks to the passing cold front.

Temperatures cool slightly over the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s Saturday and around 80 degrees on Sunday.

In the mountains, expect morning lows in the 30s and daytime highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

The Aspen trees are changing colors - especially across northern and central Colorado, so the next few weeks will provide some very lovely scenes. Get out there and enjoy!

Warmer weather will return next week with highs in the 80s and plenty of sunshine!

Denver7 Weather

