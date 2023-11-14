The stretch of unseasonably warm weather will continue through the end of the week.

Expect plenty of sunshine again on Tuesday afternoon with temperatures in the 30s and 40s to start the day, and then quickly climbing into the upper 50s to low 60s by lunch. Highs get to 70 degrees in Denver.

It will warm and dry again on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. A weak storm system will slip across Colorado on Thursday with light mountain snow and a few rain showers for the plains.

Temperatures will remain well above average Thursday through Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

The weather pattern may shift a bit over the weekend as a storm system moves off of the Pacific Coast. Some snow will develop over the mountains toward over the weekend with a little light rain and snow for lower elevations Sunday into early Monday.

There are still no indications of any major winter-like storms developing for the next 10 days.

70s and sunshine across the Denver metro area Tuesday afternoon

