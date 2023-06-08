70s and storms across the Denver metro area Thursday afternoon

Clouds are streaming in early this morning with temperatures in the 50s for the early morning drive. We'll see upper 70s by early afternoon, but that's still a few degrees below the average of 81 degrees for early June.

More storms and showers are possible this afternoon, but the risk of severe weather is pretty low. The risk of larger hail an damaging winds does go up on Friday afternoon across the far eastern plains.

It will be a little cooler this weekend, with more scattered showers and wet conditions for the Front Range. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday but only in the upper 60s on Sunday.

The stormy weather will continue into next week with more showers and thunderstorms likely each afternoon and evening.

What's Denver weather like in early June?

Denver in June is a month that acts like summer most of the time but isn’t afraid to show its brooding spring-like contempt whenever it feels the need. Like most of spring, June is a transitional month. It’s a month that lies between the cool rains of May and the warm rains of the monsoon season.

The monthly average for precipitation is 1.98 inches and we've already picked up 1.81" within the first week of June. The wettest June we saw in Denver was in 1882 when 4.96 inches of moisture fell in the city. And more recently, in 2009, we got 4.69 inches of moisture.

