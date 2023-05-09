70s and some sunshine for the Denver metro area today

Skies are clearing across the northeastern plains after a few storms and showers overnight.

May can be a delightful time in Colorado, but often turns very stormy and that will be the case within the next 36 hours. A strong storm system will begin to move into the region and bring the threat of severe thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Today will be pretty pleasant, though, with sunny to partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Morning lows will be in the 40s to around 50s degrees on the plains with 30s in the mountains.

Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s on the plains and 50s to low 60s in the mountains. A few storms and scattered showers will be possible late Tuesday, but the bigger threat of severe weather will not arrive until Wednesday.

Denver and the eastern plains are under a severe weather outlook for Wednesday with strong winds, large hail and tornadoes possible. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. In the mountains, rain and snow will develop with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Thursday will be cool with periods of rain for lower elevations and a mix of rain and snow in the mountains. Several inches of snow can be expected above 10,000 feet.

Friday will stay cool and unsettled with periods of showers. The weekend will gradually warm up and dry out.By prepared for a busy weather day on Wednesday. A Denver7 Weather Action Day will be in effect.

