Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

70s and showers in Denver to kick off the week

Fall-like conditions settle in across Colorado, nice and mild for Thursday's Broncos game
It will be a pretty typical October week, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. We'll see afternoon showers on Monday and Tuesday, with more sunshine by Wednesday.
lisa weather 10-3-22.jpg
Posted at 5:39 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 07:55:38-04

DENVER — It will be a pretty mild first week of October!

We'll see highs in the upper 60s to low 70s all week long and that's pretty close to normal for early October.

We'll see partly sunny skies this morning, with scattered showers developing this afternoon and continuing through early evening. There will be some snow in the high country, mainly above 11,000 feet.

Despite the threat for showers, now is the time for checking out aspens with the help of our leaf peeping guide.

The weather will slowly dry out and warm up during the week. We'll see more sunshine on Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s both Wednesday and Thursday.

It will be a beautiful night on Thursday for the Broncos game. Temperatures will climb into the 70s for tailgating and then drop into the 60s after sunset.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020