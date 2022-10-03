70s and showers in Denver to kick off the week

DENVER — It will be a pretty mild first week of October!

We'll see highs in the upper 60s to low 70s all week long and that's pretty close to normal for early October.

We'll see partly sunny skies this morning, with scattered showers developing this afternoon and continuing through early evening. There will be some snow in the high country, mainly above 11,000 feet.

Despite the threat for showers, now is the time for checking out aspens with the help of our leaf peeping guide.

The weather will slowly dry out and warm up during the week. We'll see more sunshine on Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s both Wednesday and Thursday.

It will be a beautiful night on Thursday for the Broncos game. Temperatures will climb into the 70s for tailgating and then drop into the 60s after sunset.

