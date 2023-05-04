Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

70s and scattered storms across the Denver metro area Thursday

More rain and snow hitting the Colorado high country
It's not forecasted to be as warm Thursday, but still mild with high temps in the low 70s. Roads will likely be wet for the evening commute as a chance for storms and showers develops Thursday afternoon and evening.
Lisa weather May 4, 2023.jpg
Posted at 5:43 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 08:11:00-04

It's been a mild start to May and that trend will continue over the next few days with 70s on the plains and 50s to low 60s in the mountains. This warm mountain weather means we will see some rapid snow melt over the next few days.

Today will feature a better chance of scattered storms and showers across the state. We will likely see some wet roads for the Thursday evening commute. There is a marginal threat of locally heavy rainfall from slow-moving storms, primarily in the mountains. Combined with snow melt run-off, we could see some areas flooding especially across northwestern Colorado.

The weather will cool a bit this weekend with the best chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm and mainly dry with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s in Denver.

Next Wednesday will turn a little cooler with a better chance for thunderstorms. Some may be severe.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020