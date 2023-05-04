70s and scattered storms across the Denver metro area Thursday

It's been a mild start to May and that trend will continue over the next few days with 70s on the plains and 50s to low 60s in the mountains. This warm mountain weather means we will see some rapid snow melt over the next few days.

Today will feature a better chance of scattered storms and showers across the state. We will likely see some wet roads for the Thursday evening commute. There is a marginal threat of locally heavy rainfall from slow-moving storms, primarily in the mountains. Combined with snow melt run-off, we could see some areas flooding especially across northwestern Colorado.

The weather will cool a bit this weekend with the best chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm and mainly dry with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s in Denver.

Next Wednesday will turn a little cooler with a better chance for thunderstorms. Some may be severe.

