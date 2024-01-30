Watch Now
Unseasonably warm across Colorado or the next few days

Sunshine and temperatures in the 60s in Denver
Mild and dry weather can be expected across Colorado through Thursday.

Expect sunshine and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s in Denver through Thursday. This will be about 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

In the mountains, temperatures will climb to the 40s in many of Colorado's high country towns. Skiing will be more like springtime with no new snow, but soft conditions .

Our next storm arrives starting Friday and continuing through the weekend with rain and snow for the plains and heavy snow for the mountains.

