50s Sunday and Monday, ahead of cold and snow Tuesday

DENVER — A weak cold front dropped a couple inches of snow in the mountains and light snow showers over the plains overnight.

Sunny skies have returned for the Denver area, but temperatures will be cooler this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s for the metro-area and plains.

In the mountains, high winds and a few flurries will linger today, with highs in the 30s.

Monday will be mild and dry with highs back in the 50s across the plains.

A stronger cold front will move into Colorado Monday night and bring snow and colder weather by Tuesday. This new storm should bring significant snowfall for the mountains, between 6-12 inches, and around 1-3 inches for the Denver area through the day on Tuesday.

It will also be very cold, with highs only in the 20s for the metro-area on Tuesday afternoon. As skies clear, temperatures will fall to the single digits and low teens early Wednesday.

Staying chilly, with highs in the 30s, but dry on Wednesday. Milder air settles in through the end of the week as highs return to the 50s Thursday and Friday.

