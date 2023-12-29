The weather will be mild, dry and quiet across Colorado through Saturday. Friday and Saturday will be warmer with high temperatures in the low 50s in Denver and in the 30s in the mountains.

Some of the high mountain valleys will stay colder as there is a low level layer of cold, dense air trapped in the valleys. Places like Gunnison and Fraser often are much colder due to this trapped cold air.

A cold front will slide into the state on Sunday, bringing some mountain snow showers and slightly colder conditions to the state. Highs in the Denver area will slip back into the lower 40s on New Year's Eve.

The weather will be dry and cool for New Years Day with highs in the middle 40s. Another minor storm could bring some light snow next Tuesday.

Mild end to the week with 50s and sunshine for the Denver metro area until Sunday

