Mild and dry weather will cover Colorado Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a weak storm system that will bring colder weather and some snow Thursday and Friday.

Skies will be clear across Colorado Tuesday morning with cold conditions in the mountains where low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Denver and the western suburbs will be in the 20s for the early morning commute, while areas farther north dip into the teens due to lingering snow-cover.

Expect plenty of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday with milder temperatures in the low to mid 50s for Denver and the I-25 corridor. The mountains will be in the 30s to low 40s.

Another cold front will roll through the state on Thursday, but it's a pretty weak system. Expect increasing clouds and a chance of light snow. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40 Thursday and Friday in the Denver area. The snow should be light for lower elevations, but a few inches can be expected in the mountains.

The weather will stay cool through the weekend, followed by milder weather early next week.

50s and sunshine across the Denver metro area Tuesday and Wednesday

