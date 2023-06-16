Flood watch in place for Palmer Divide, Front Range: Here’s the outlook

DENVER – A flood watch is in place for much of the Front Range until 10 p.m. Friday, with the highest threat along the Palmer Divide.

The National Weather Service in Boulder says some strong storms could produce 1-2 inches of rain per hour, with more than 1.5 inches in the forecast for parts of the Palmer Divide southeast of Denver.

⛈️Here's a quick look at potential rainfall amounts for today and tonight. Heaviest totals likely over the Palmer Divide area with repeated rounds of showers and storms. Average amounts here, so locally higher/lower expected due to storms. #COwx pic.twitter.com/LO3sY3V0yM — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 16, 2023

A flood threat bulletin from the Colorado Water Conservation Board put the Palmer Divide under a high threat.

The flood threat could extend into the Denver metro and northern foothills, including the Cameron Peak burn area. The threat is listed as moderate for the Front Range and urban corridor, according to the bulletin.

Colorado Water Conservation Board

“There’s less confidence for Denver and Boulder [...] but recent rainfall, nearly saturated soils, and environmental ingredients means it won't take much to create troubles,” according to the NWS Boulder forecast discussion.

Some severe storms are possible along the southeastern plains, according to the NWS.

Another round of showers could develop in the mountains overnight, according to the long term forecast discussion. The weekend brings with it a “marginal risk” of severe storms with chances for hail and 60 mph wind gusts, the discussion reads.

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal on Saturday before warm and dry weather arrives Sunday. Highs could reach the mid- to upper-80s on Monday and Tuesday.