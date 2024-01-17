Denver’s severe weather shelters will remain open through Saturday, city officials say

DENVER – Denver’s severe weather warming shelters will remain open through Saturday morning as forecasters expect “extremely cold temperatures” in the area through Friday night.

The city’s cold weather shelters were expected to wind down on Monday as temperatures bounced back from the recent Arctic blast that dropped temperatures below freezing for several days, but forecasters at the National Weather Service in Boulder said earlier Wednesday that a “robust front will descend into the northern plains” between late morning and early afternoon Thursday, bringing breezy north winds and a notable drop in temperatures.

It's not yet clear how much temperatures will go down but it could keep some areas of the northern plains “near or below freezing,” they said in their latest forecast discussion.

Overnight shelters at the Denver Navigation Campus (former Doubletree hotel) and New Directions (former Best Western) will remain open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Saturday morning.

In addition, Denver's Department of Housing Stability (HOST) will have "front door" shelter access points, which offer walk-up access, longer hours and can help people navigate what shelter facility is best for their situation. In some cases, the shelters can also help arrange transportation. They expand their capacity in cold weather.

The front door locations include:



For individual men – Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women – Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

For youth ages 15-20 – Urban Peak, 2100 Stout St.

Buses will transfer people from St. Francis Center, 2323 Curtis St., between 6:30 and 9 p.m. through Friday night to the Denver Navigation Campus cold weather shelter, and back to day shelter and warming centers each morning. After 9 p.m., individuals should be referred directly to the Denver Navigation Campus, 4040 Quebec St.

Families in need of shelter can call the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.

For more information about shelter access, visit the city’s website.

