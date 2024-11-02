Denver's first snowfall of the season expected Monday

DENVER — The season's first significant snowfall should arrive in Denver by Monday morning when 1 to 3 inches is expected to fall in the metro area.

Saturday will be the last dry and above-average temperature day — with highs in the upper 60s — before a slow-moving storm system moves in.

Mild and dry Saturday, ahead of cold and snow next week!

That system will help to create some moderate rain showers on Sunday evening. But as temperatures fall to around freezing overnight, that rain will transition to snow and will continue into the morning hours before tapering off during the late morning hours on Monday.

Up to 3 inches is forecast for the Denver metro area, with lighter amounts to the north of the metro and heavier amounts toward the Palmer Divide, where travel along Interstate 25 could be impacted.

We'll get a brief lull Tuesday between storms, but daytime highs will still be cooler in the low to mid-50s with dry conditions.

Another storm system will move in on Wednesday, which could bring more unsettled weather our way and continue through the rest of the work week.

Meanwhile, with Denver's first snowfall just days away, the mountains have already seen winter conditions, prompting both Keystone and Arapahoe Basin to open for the season on Saturday.

