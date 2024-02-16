Denver7's Mike Nelson to host climate talk Friday in Fort Collins

Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson will host a free presentation and discussion on the dangers of climate change Friday evening in Fort Collins.

Nelson will serve as guest speaker for a one-hour presentation at 6:30 p.m. at Foothills Unitarian Church, located at 1815 Yorktown Avenue.

During the climate talk, Nelson will explain the science behind global warming and the threats posed by a warmer planet – including rising seas, less snow, hotter summers and more widespread drought.

Climate change, though, is solvable, Nelson says.

“I will also leave the audience with a sense of hope and resolve that we can still power our modern society with much less carbon based fuels and slow the warming of the planet,” he said.

Nelson, who this week announced his retirement later this year after a decorated 48-year career in meteorology, has gone in-depth on climate science for Denver7. Check out the video playlist below.