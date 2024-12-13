Denver7 meteorologists honor Colorado's weatherman, Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson

DENVER — Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson is retiring from television news after 48 years in the business.

Nelson has covered some of Colorado’s most consequential storms, floods and blizzards.

“I feel like he has just encapsulated what it means to be a meteorologist — to tell the weather in a way that makes sense, that keeps people safe and informed. He's really trustworthy, he's a scientist. And when it comes down to it, he is a weatherman,” said weather anchor Katie LaSalle.

Nearly 50 years on television is unheard of, but Nelson has done everything a meteorologist can achieve. He has been awarded 20 Emmy awards, written three books and was named a fellow of the American Meteorological Society.

“He's not only a legend here in Colorado, but he's a legend in the meteorology community, too,” said meteorologist Danielle Grant.

Over the decades, Nelson has done thousands of school visits, inspiring nearly one million school children to reach for the stars with his tornado dance.

“At Lockheed Martin, the rocket scientist said to him, ‘You spoke to our schools when we were young.’ And they're rocket scientists now,” said meteorologist Stacey Donaldson.

Nelson has also been at the forefront of covering climate change.

“Twenty years ago, people were really hesitant to bring [climate change] up on air, and he has been one of the leading supporters of getting the message out and teaching people the truth about climate change,” said meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

Mike Nelson’s work has left a legacy in his community. His leadership and knowledge have been invaluable at Denver7 over the last 20 years.



