Winter weather rolls into Colorado this weekend

More snow for the mountains and the metro-area through tonight
Posted

Areas of dense fog will break up by midday Saturday, ahead of snow and colder temperatures.

Another storm hits the mountains, delivering more fresh powder to the ski resorts. The Denver metro area and Eastern Plains could see light snow showers Saturday late afternoon/evening into Sunday morning. So far, it looks like about 1 to 4 inches in the city with 3 to 6 inches of new snow along the northeastern plains.

The National Weather Service in Boulder was forecasting "limited to no accumulation" west of I-25, with more accumulation expected on the northeastern plains.

Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect Saturday afternoon along the northern and central mountains and continue through Sunday afternoon. Look for 4 to 8 inches of new snow along with strong 50+ mph wind gusts! The mountain passes will be tough to travel on Saturday night.

We'll have a few flurries Sunday morning with some clearing in the afternoon. It'll be a chilly day with temperatures in the mid 20s at kickoff at the Broncos game.

We'll get a brief break from the snow Sunday into Monday afternoon before another system moves into the state. Look for light snow and chilly temperatures Monday night into Tuesday along the Front Range. Stay tuned for more details as the storm gets closer!

