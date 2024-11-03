Winter weather arriving to Colorado. Mountain snow Sunday, metro snow Monday AM

After a sunny and mild start to the weekend, changes are on the way!

An upper-level trough will start moving into the mountains, bringing scattered rain and snow showers early. Snow coverage will become more widespread over the high country through the day and tonight.

This storm will move into the Denver metro area tonight into Monday morning. Rain shifts over to snow as a strong cold front pushes across the state ushering in chilly temperatures.

Right now, it looks like around 1-3 inches of snow accumulation will be possible over the Denver area. Be aware that this will affect your Monday morning commute.

Western Colorado will see the brunt of this system. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the mountains and foothills through 11 a.m. Monday.

Around 4-8 inches can be expected to accumulate west of Denver in the foothills, with more over our northern Front Range mountain tops. Most of the i70 corridor west of Golden is under the advisory, so anticipate winter driving conditions.

We'll get a brief lull Tuesday in between storms but daytime highs will still be cooler than average, in the low to mid 50s. It'll be dry though so don't forget to get out and vote!

We’ll be watching another storm system dive south from the northern Rockies, which could bring more cold, unsettled weather our way Wednesday continuing through the rest of the work week.

Wednesday's storm looks pack more of a punch for the Denver-area, with lows in the 20s and highs only in the 30s midweek.

