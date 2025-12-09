DENVER — It's a mild but breezy start to the day across the Denver metro area. The winds are kicking up in the mountains and along the Front Range Tuesday morning and that's leading to 40s for your early morning commute. We're also seeing quite a bit of cloud cover rolling in from the northwest.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect until midnight for wind gusts between 70 to 90 mph. The warning includes areas like Rocky Mountain National Park, the Eisenhower Tunnel, Fort Collins, Golden and Boulder. Strong winds like this could lead to downed trees and power lines, causing power outages and making travel dangerous.

These gusty winds are leading to temperatures that are about 15 degrees above normal. We'll see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across the Eastern Plains. The winds will calm down a bit along the Front Range Tuesday night, but will remain gusty over our high mountain passes on Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain well above normal through the weekend. Highs hit the 50s and 60s for the metro area.

Wind gusts near 90 mph for the Front Range foothills and mountains

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.