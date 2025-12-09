Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Wind gusts near 90 mph for the Front Range foothills and mountains

Breezy and mild in Denver Tuesday afternoon; more snow for the Colorado mountains Tuesday night
It will be a windy day along Colorado's northern Front Range, with gusts between 70 to 90 mph. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees above normal.
Wind gusts near 90 mph for the Front Range foothills and mountains
12-9-25 weather.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — It's a mild but breezy start to the day across the Denver metro area. The winds are kicking up in the mountains and along the Front Range Tuesday morning and that's leading to 40s for your early morning commute. We're also seeing quite a bit of cloud cover rolling in from the northwest.

LISA AM WX.jpg

A High Wind Warning remains in effect until midnight for wind gusts between 70 to 90 mph. The warning includes areas like Rocky Mountain National Park, the Eisenhower Tunnel, Fort Collins, Golden and Boulder. Strong winds like this could lead to downed trees and power lines, causing power outages and making travel dangerous.

These gusty winds are leading to temperatures that are about 15 degrees above normal. We'll see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across the Eastern Plains. The winds will calm down a bit along the Front Range Tuesday night, but will remain gusty over our high mountain passes on Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain well above normal through the weekend. Highs hit the 50s and 60s for the metro area.

Wind gusts near 90 mph for the Front Range foothills and mountains

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
d7gives day mile high united way promo.jpg

Community

Volunteer with Denver7 anchors at Mile High United Way