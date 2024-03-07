Our next storm system is now rolling through the region. We're seeing some rain and snow on the far eastern plains, with more snow headed for the metro area within the next 24 hours.

We'll see high temperatures in the 40s on Thursday and 30s on Friday. There will be a rain/snow mix for the Thursday evening commute and then all snow into early Friday morning. The Friday morning drive will likely be the slickest of the week. Snow will start to taper off by late morning and early afternoon.

It looks like we'll see around 2 to 4 inches of snow across the Denver metro area by Friday afternoon, with closer to 3 to 6 inches south along the Palmer Divide and on the west side of town.

Skies will clear out this weekend and we're in for a nice warm up near 50 degrees on Saturday and closer to 60 degrees by Sunday.

Wet and slushy roads for Denver's Thursday evening commute

