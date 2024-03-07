Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Wet and slushy roads for Denver's Thursday evening commute

Heavier snow for the northern Front Range mountains
More rain and snow is possible across the plains Thursday, but it will switch over to all snow by nightfall. Around 2-4 inches are possible in Denver by Friday afternoon.
Kelley Dallas Fine Art Photography_Sneffels Range.jpeg
Posted at 5:58 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 08:07:33-05

Our next storm system is now rolling through the region. We're seeing some rain and snow on the far eastern plains, with more snow headed for the metro area within the next 24 hours.

We'll see high temperatures in the 40s on Thursday and 30s on Friday. There will be a rain/snow mix for the Thursday evening commute and then all snow into early Friday morning. The Friday morning drive will likely be the slickest of the week. Snow will start to taper off by late morning and early afternoon.

It looks like we'll see around 2 to 4 inches of snow across the Denver metro area by Friday afternoon, with closer to 3 to 6 inches south along the Palmer Divide and on the west side of town.

Skies will clear out this weekend and we're in for a nice warm up near 50 degrees on Saturday and closer to 60 degrees by Sunday.

Wet and slushy roads for Denver's Thursday evening commute

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020