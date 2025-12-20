Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weekend weather: mountain snow, cooler plains, then a warm-up

Light to moderate snow continues in the mountains today, especially along and north of I-70, where travel may be slick. Cooler air settles in for Denver and the plains.
Mountain snow continues this weekend with hazardous travel possible along and north of I-70 through Saturday, and a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through midnight Sunday.
DENVER — If you have weekend plans before Christmas week kicks off across Colorado, here’s what you know want to know.

Snow is falling in the mountains today, with light to moderate snowfall expected especially along and north of I-70.

Travel could be slick and hazardous at times, and a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through midnight Sunday.

We can expect winds across the high country, but it won’t be as strong as Friday’s winds.

For the plains, including Denver, temperatures turn cooler behind a morning cold front.

A few spotty rain or snow showers are possible north of Denver, but most areas stay dry.

The cold front moves out quickly with mountain snow tapering off Saturday evening.

Heading into the work week, we can expect sunshine returns, drier patterns, and temperatures to climb.

