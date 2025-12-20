Weekend weather: mountain snow, cooler plains, then a warm-up

DENVER — If you have weekend plans before Christmas week kicks off across Colorado, here’s what you know want to know.

Snow is falling in the mountains today, with light to moderate snowfall expected especially along and north of I-70.

Travel could be slick and hazardous at times, and a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through midnight Sunday.

We can expect winds across the high country, but it won’t be as strong as Friday’s winds.

For the plains, including Denver, temperatures turn cooler behind a morning cold front.

A few spotty rain or snow showers are possible north of Denver, but most areas stay dry.

The cold front moves out quickly with mountain snow tapering off Saturday evening.

Heading into the work week, we can expect sunshine returns, drier patterns, and temperatures to climb.

