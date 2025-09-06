Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weekend warm-up with spotty showers in the forecast

Mild temps in the upper 70s–low 80s today with possible showers in SW Colorado tonight heading to Sunday. Cool mornings, warm afternoons ahead. Denver AQI is moderate for sensitive groups.
Alexey Demidov
DENVER — We're in for a slight warm-up today, with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s across much of the state.

While most areas will stay dry, we could see a few showers pop up in southwestern Colorado by Saturday evening and into Sunday.

Rain chances increase a bit on Sunday afternoon, with highs sticking around the low 80s.

Still, any showers will be pretty hit-or-miss across the region.

Looking ahead to the work week, expect chilly mornings and warm afternoons—definitely the theme for the next several days.

Warmer air continues to move into the area, and some forecast models are hinting at possible midweek showers.

So, we’ll be keeping an eye on rain chances as we head toward Friday.

Air Quality Update for Saturday, September 6, 2025:

As of 3 AM MST, Denver’s AQI is at 86, which is Moderate.

This means unusually sensitive individuals, like those with heart or lung conditions or older adults, may want to limit prolonged outdoor activity.

There are no official air quality advisories or Action Day alerts in effect for the Front Range.

Overall, the air quality is acceptable, but if you’re sensitive, take it a bit easier outside today.

