Weekend highs in the 50s, with rain and snow for the Centennial State

After spending the past seven days in the 70s, highs today will cool by as much as 20-25 degrees. In the metro area, temperatures this afternoon will only climb into the middle 50s.

Watch the full forecast from Denver7 meteorologist Alan Rose in the video below:

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A mix of sun and clouds early will give way to a chance for showers towards late afternoon and evening. Any outdoor plans or date night plans should include an umbrella and rain jacket.

Skies should clear out towards Sunday morning before the upper level low arrives Sunday afternoon. The latest track of the low is trending farther to the west, which brings a little less confidence in how much rain the metro area will see. Right now, we feel fairly certain that a second round of rain will move across the Front Range from Sunday afternoon to early Monday morning. Snow levels during the day on Sunday will be around 9,000 to 10,000 feet, but could lower to under 9,000 feet by Sunday evening.

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After starting out in the upper 30s, highs on Sunday will climb into the upper 50s.

Depending on how quickly (or slowly) the storm clears out, we may see a few showers last through Monday morning. A mix of sun and clouds will return by the afternoon as highs remain below average, only topping out in the 50s.

High pressure takes back over for Colorado heading into Tuesday, allowing for highs to rebound into the mid 60s. This will keep most of the energy over the Pacific NW and the northern Rockies into the long range period. Highs for the final week of October will warm into the mid 60s in metro Denver, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s in the mountains.

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