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Weekend forecast: Warm Saturday with a slightly cooler Mother’s Day ahead

Mild temperatures and a few late-day storms Saturday for the northeastern plains. Then calmer and slightly cooler weather arrives for Mother’s Day plans Sunday.
Warm Saturday with a slight storm chance late for eastern plains, followed by a cooler and dry Mother’s Day with sunshine and comfortable temperatures.
Weekend forecast: Warm Saturday with a slightly cooler Mother’s Day ahead
Saturday highs
Mother's Day Brunch
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DENVER — Happy Weekend!

Saturday will bring mild temperatures, with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 70s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

It will be clear skies with a few clouds throughout the day.

Saturday highs

Heading into Saturday night, there is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across northeastern Colorado.

There is a chance that these storms could be briefly strong with gusty winds and small hail.

A weak cold front that is moving on Saturday night is expected to bring gusty winds on Sunday.

Weekend forecast: Warm Saturday with a slightly cooler Mother’s Day ahead

Mother’s Day will shape out to be a nice day overall, but temperatures will be slightly cooler.

Sunday will bring dry conditions, with afternoon highs returning closer to seasonal averages.

The cooler temperatures and sunshine should provide comfortable conditions for outdoor brunches, walks, and other Mother’s Day plans.

Mother's Day Brunch

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