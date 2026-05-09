DENVER — Happy Weekend!

Saturday will bring mild temperatures, with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 70s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

It will be clear skies with a few clouds throughout the day.

Denver7

Heading into Saturday night, there is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across northeastern Colorado.

There is a chance that these storms could be briefly strong with gusty winds and small hail.

A weak cold front that is moving on Saturday night is expected to bring gusty winds on Sunday.

Weekend forecast: Warm Saturday with a slightly cooler Mother’s Day ahead

Mother’s Day will shape out to be a nice day overall, but temperatures will be slightly cooler.

Sunday will bring dry conditions, with afternoon highs returning closer to seasonal averages.

The cooler temperatures and sunshine should provide comfortable conditions for outdoor brunches, walks, and other Mother’s Day plans.

Denver7

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.