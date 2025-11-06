DENVER — It's going to be another unseasonably warm day across the eastern plains — a far cry from what we saw one year ago. On November 6, 2024 we were waking up to snow on the ground! Thursday will be dry and breezy, but the mountains could pick up a little light snow.

You'll find mostly sunny skies as you step out the door Thursday morning, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. We'll see highs in the upper 60s by about 3 p.m., so pretty mild if you're tailgating before Thursday night's Broncos game.

A weak system will kick up our winds a bit, with gusts near 30 to 35 mph around Denver. There is a chance of stronger winds around the foothills and especially areas near the Wyoming border.

If you’re heading to the Denver Broncos game Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, plan on a chilly but dry one.

Dry weather continues into the weekend with another windy day on Saturday and a cooler Sunday. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s on Saturday and low 50s on Sunday!

Warmer weather returns next week, and Denver’s first measurable snow still looks to be weeks away.

Weak storm brings light snow to the Colorado mountains

