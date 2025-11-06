Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weak storm brings light snow to the Colorado mountains

Breezy but mild for tailgating at Thursday night's Broncos game, chilly weather will settle in across Colorado this weekend
It's another unseasonably warm day across the Denver metro area, with high temperatures in the upper 60s. A weak system will bring some light snow to the northern and central mountains.
11-6-25 weather.jpg
DENVER — It's going to be another unseasonably warm day across the eastern plains — a far cry from what we saw one year ago. On November 6, 2024 we were waking up to snow on the ground! Thursday will be dry and breezy, but the mountains could pick up a little light snow.

LISA AM WX.jpg

You'll find mostly sunny skies as you step out the door Thursday morning, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. We'll see highs in the upper 60s by about 3 p.m., so pretty mild if you're tailgating before Thursday night's Broncos game.

A weak system will kick up our winds a bit, with gusts near 30 to 35 mph around Denver. There is a chance of stronger winds around the foothills and especially areas near the Wyoming border.

If you’re heading to the Denver Broncos game Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, plan on a chilly but dry one.

Dry weather continues into the weekend with another windy day on Saturday and a cooler Sunday. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s on Saturday and low 50s on Sunday!

Warmer weather returns next week, and Denver’s first measurable snow still looks to be weeks away.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

yv fort collins for promo.jpg

