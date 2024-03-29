Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Weak cold front hits northern Colorado Friday

A few storms and showers possible Friday afternoon
It will be a little cooler Friday, with a few scattered storms and showers across the Denver metro area and eastern plains. There'll be heavier snow for the mountains through early Saturday.
Jason Fazio Photography.jpeg
Posted at 5:57 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 08:12:12-04

A cold front is slipping into northern Colorado Friday morning and it will lead to afternoon high temperatures that are about 7 to 10 degrees cooler than Thursday.

We'll also see a few scattered storms and showers along the Front Range and eastern plains Friday afternoon and early evening.

Heavier snow is possible in the mountains and we have a number of winter weather advisory's in effect west of the Continental Divide until early Saturday.

Temperatures will rebound this weekend across the eastern half of the state, with more 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

Easter Sunday will be dry to start, with sunrise readings in the mid 30s for the early morning outdoor services. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s by early afternoon — perfect for those Easter egg hunts!

Clouds will be increasing Sunday afternoon, with a chance of showers late in the day and overnight. This will be part of our next storm that will bring more rain and snow showers Monday and early Tuesday.

Warm and dry weather will return Wednesday through next Friday.

Weak cold front hits northern Colorado Friday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020