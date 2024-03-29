Weak cold front hits northern Colorado Friday

A cold front is slipping into northern Colorado Friday morning and it will lead to afternoon high temperatures that are about 7 to 10 degrees cooler than Thursday.

We'll also see a few scattered storms and showers along the Front Range and eastern plains Friday afternoon and early evening.

Heavier snow is possible in the mountains and we have a number of winter weather advisory's in effect west of the Continental Divide until early Saturday.

Temperatures will rebound this weekend across the eastern half of the state, with more 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

Easter Sunday will be dry to start, with sunrise readings in the mid 30s for the early morning outdoor services. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s by early afternoon — perfect for those Easter egg hunts!

Clouds will be increasing Sunday afternoon, with a chance of showers late in the day and overnight. This will be part of our next storm that will bring more rain and snow showers Monday and early Tuesday.

Warm and dry weather will return Wednesday through next Friday.

