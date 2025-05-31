Warming up this weekend across Colorado

Warmer and drier weather returns this weekend.

It'll be a seasonal Saturday with upper 70s to low 80s with just an isolated storm or two popping up in the late afternoon.

We're in for a sizzling Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky in Denver. A few late-day thunderstorms will be possible, with a marginal risk of severe weather in stronger storm cells that form.

So far, it looks like the 80+ degree heat sticks around into early next week, with the stormy afternoon weather pattern remaining. Monday will be warm and stormy and then it gets quite a bit cooler on Tuesday, with more rain on the way.

