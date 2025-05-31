Watch Now
Warming up this weekend across Colorado

Mostly sunny and around 80 degrees in Denver Saturday. High soar to the upper 80s Sunday.
Denver7's Katie LaSalle has your Saturday forecast- warm and mostly sunny, with a few isolated storms this afternoon. Toasty on Sunday, with upper 80s ahead.
Warmer and drier weather returns this weekend.

It'll be a seasonal Saturday with upper 70s to low 80s with just an isolated storm or two popping up in the late afternoon.

We're in for a sizzling Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky in Denver. A few late-day thunderstorms will be possible, with a marginal risk of severe weather in stronger storm cells that form.

So far, it looks like the 80+ degree heat sticks around into early next week, with the stormy afternoon weather pattern remaining. Monday will be warm and stormy and then it gets quite a bit cooler on Tuesday, with more rain on the way.

