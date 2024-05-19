Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Warming up Sunday, with highs in the low 80s in Denver

A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible across the plains this PM
Another cold front will drop into the state early next week, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and a better chance of afternoon and evening storms Monday and Tuesday.
Posted at 8:37 AM, May 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-19 10:37:50-04

We're in for a warmer and drier Sunday, with highs in the lower 80s around the Urban Corridor.

There is the chance for a few isolated gusty storms this afternoon and evening. Light rain and strong winds will be possible, with the risk for severe weather low across the mountains and Denver-area.

However, the far eastern plains have a heightened risk for a severe storm or two, from Burlington up to Lamar. Central Kansas will see the brunt of severe storm activity this evening.

Another cold front will drop into the state early next week, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and a better chance of afternoon and evening storms Monday and Tuesday.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020