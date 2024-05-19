Warming up Sunday, with highs in the low 80s in Denver

We're in for a warmer and drier Sunday, with highs in the lower 80s around the Urban Corridor.

There is the chance for a few isolated gusty storms this afternoon and evening. Light rain and strong winds will be possible, with the risk for severe weather low across the mountains and Denver-area.

However, the far eastern plains have a heightened risk for a severe storm or two, from Burlington up to Lamar. Central Kansas will see the brunt of severe storm activity this evening.

Another cold front will drop into the state early next week, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and a better chance of afternoon and evening storms Monday and Tuesday.

