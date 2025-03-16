Warming up statewide through Monday, ahead of our next winter storm

Sunday, a high-pressure system will start to build over the region, bringing warmer and drier conditions over Colorado. Winds will remain strong at higher elevations, with gusts of 60-75 mph above timberline, while lower elevations will experience breezy conditions.

Temperatures will climb into the 60s across the plains and urban areas under mostly clear sky Sunday. Snow showers in the mountains will fade as the day progresses, leaving behind a sunny afternoon. However, fire weather concerns will rise, with conditions becoming favorable for critical fire risks, especially in the afternoon over southern CO.

Monday for St. Patrick's Day, expect an even warmer day as the high-pressure system continues to dominate the weather. Expect highs in the low to mid-70s across most of the plains and urban corridor, which is about 15-20 degrees above average for mid-March. While it will be a beautiful day, the combination of gusty winds and lower humidity will create widespread critical fire weather conditions. If you plan on spending time outdoors, be mindful of fire restrictions and be cautious with anything that could spark a fire.

A dramatic shift is expected on Tuesday when a winter storm begins to move into Colorado. Snow will start in the mountains by the afternoon, and as a cold front sweeps through, accumulating snow will spread to the lower elevations by evening. Areas along the I-70 corridor and Palmer Divide could see significant snowfall. Temperatures will vary depending on the timing of the front, but it will likely be much colder by evening.

By Wednesday and Thursday, the storm will move east, bringing drier and milder weather, but the specifics are still subject to change as the storm progresses.

