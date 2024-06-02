Watch Now
Warming up across Colorado, with highs near 90 degrees in Denver Sunday

Risk for severe storm activity over the NE plains this afternoon
Large, destructive hail is possible across northeastern Colorado as severe weather is expected to form during the late afternoon and evening hours on Sunday. The Denver metro, Boulder and Fort Collins could see a late-day shower or storm but the severe weather threat grows as you head east.
severe storm threat colorado.png
denver 7 day forecast.jpg
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 12:25:14-04

Sunday will be warmer and drier, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s across the Denver metro-area.

While most of Colorado will stay dry, scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible over the far northeastern corner of the state this afternoon, which is under an enhanced risk for severe weather.

The mountains and Denver area may see an isolated gusty storm or shower. Otherwise, expect just an increase in cloud cover and strong winds at times this afternoon and evening.

colorado thunderstorm clouds.jpg

Today's Forecast

NE Colorado under ‘enhanced risk’ of severe storms with large, damaging hail

Jeff Anastasio
8:00 AM, Jun 02, 2024

The warming trend sticks around into the first week of June.

Expect highs in the upper 80s and low 90s Monday through Friday.

A few isolated late-day gusty storms will be possible as we go through the week.

