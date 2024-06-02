Warming up across Colorado, with highs near 90 degrees in Denver Sunday

Sunday will be warmer and drier, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s across the Denver metro-area.

While most of Colorado will stay dry, scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible over the far northeastern corner of the state this afternoon, which is under an enhanced risk for severe weather.

The mountains and Denver area may see an isolated gusty storm or shower. Otherwise, expect just an increase in cloud cover and strong winds at times this afternoon and evening.

Today's Forecast NE Colorado under ‘enhanced risk’ of severe storms with large, damaging hail Jeff Anastasio

The warming trend sticks around into the first week of June.

Expect highs in the upper 80s and low 90s Monday through Friday.

A few isolated late-day gusty storms will be possible as we go through the week.

