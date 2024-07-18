Warming back up into the 90s across the Denver metro area

DENVER — It's a beautiful and sunny start to our Thursday. We'll see upper 50s to low 60s for the morning drive.

A few more storms are possible this afternoon and it will be about five degrees warmer than yesterday. Temperatures will soar into the lower 90s by the late afternoon along the Urban Corridor.

A few storms could turn severe east of Interstate 25 Thursday afternoon. The biggest threats will be for quarter-sized hail and 60+ mph wind gusts. Keep the car in the garage, if you can!

We'll see a chance of afternoon storms every day through the weekend. It will also be a bit below average, with highs in the low to mid-80s Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy the break from the sizzling summer heat!

Warmer, drier weather are back by the middle of next week.

