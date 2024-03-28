Warmest day of the week for the Denver metro area

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s in the Denver area and across the plains. We'll see some drier weather and more 40s to low 50s in the mountains.

A cold front will slip into northern Colorado on Friday with rain and snow showers for the mountains and western valleys and a chance for rain showers on the plains Friday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler Friday, with more mid to upper 50s.

We'll see a rebound this weekend, with more 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

Easter Sunday will be dry to start, with sunrise readings in the mid 30s for the early morning outdoor services. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s by early afternoon — perfect for those Easter egg hunts!

We'll see increasing clouds that afternoon, with a chance of showers later in the day and overnight. This will be part of our next storm that could bring more rain and even snow showers into the first of next week.

Warmest day of the week for Denver metro area

