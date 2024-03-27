The most recent snowfall will continue to melt away over the next few days as milder weather returns to Colorado.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds for the Wednesday morning drive, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s along the Front Range.

Wednesday will be about 7 to 10 degrees warmer than Tuesday, with mainly 50s on the plains and more 30s to low 40s in the high country.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures in the mid 60s in the Denver area and across the plains and 40s to low 50s in the mountains.

A cold front will slip into northern Colorado on Friday with rain and snow showers for the mountains and western valleys and a chance for rain showers on the plains. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, but still be around 60s degrees in Denver.

Easter Sunday will be dry, with sunrise readings in the mid 30s and highs in the low to mid 60s. We'll see increasing clouds that afternoon, with a chance of showers later in the day. This will be part of our next storm that could bring more rain and even snow showers into the first of next week.

Warmer weather starting to settle in across the Denver metro area

