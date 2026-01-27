Warmer weather settles in across Denver for the next week

DENVER — Compared to this past weekend, it's an incredibly mild start to the day. We're seeing temperatures in the 20s and 30s Tuesday morning — about 30 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago.

Clouds rolled in overnight and you'll find mostly cloudy skies across the Eastern Plains to kick off our Tuesday. These clouds will clear out by Tuesday afternoon as temperatures climb into the low 40s along the Front Range.

A storm system will move into the northern and central mountains Wednesday afternoon into the evening, bringing more much-needed snow. The Denver metro area will see increasing clouds but will remain dry.

Temperatures hold in the upper 40s to low 50s all week long with mid to upper 50s on tap for the weekend. So far, it doesn't look like we'll see any snow in Denver for at least the next seven to 10 days.

