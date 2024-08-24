Warmer Saturday, with scattered late-day storms and showers

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds to start the weekend, with a few sun breaks by midday. Clouds quickly increase followed by a few afternoon/evening thunderstorms.

It looks like the Denver metro area will see storms develop between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. They'll be fast movers but usher in very strong winds and brief, moderate to heavy rainfall.

Temperatures will be in the lower-90s Saturday, followed slightly cooler temperatures in the upper-80s on Sunday. Gusty winds and heavier rain is possible Sunday, though the risk of severe weather is low, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Storms will be possible during the Broncos-Cardinals pre-season game Sunday afternoon. Most of the widespread precipitation will be in the mountains.

A cold front rolls in early next week bringing a taste of fall to the Denver area. Look for highs in the upper-70s and lower-80s Monday but it won't last long. The summer heat is back by the middle of next week.

