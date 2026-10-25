Warmer on Sunday, with another chance for rain and mountain snow this evening

Mostly cloudy skies early this morning will give way to a mix of sun and clouds through at least midday Sunday before an upper level low currently over Arizona moves into Colorado this evening.

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This will deliver one final push of rain and mountain snow to the state this evening. This will mostly be light precipitation, with snow amounts of only a couple of inches for areas above 8,000 to 9,000 feet.

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Rain amounts in the metro area will be on light side, with showers picking up towards late Sunday afternoon or Sunday evening. Skies should dry out in most areas by very early Monday morning. Highs on Sunday will be warmer than Saturday, climbing into the lower 60s.

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As the storm clears out on Monday, skies will turn mostly sunny by the afternoon and temperatures will warm into the lower 60s. Our average high on Monday is 61 degrees.

High pressure to our east will keep the storm track far removed from the state for most of the week. Highs will warm into the middle to upper 60s from Tuesday to Wednesday, with a potential return to the 70s by Thursday and Friday.

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Looking ahead to next weekend, a stronger storm approaching the Pacific NW could bring some rain and snow back to Colorado. Chances look fairly low for now, but as this storm moves east, there's an early signal for an active start to November.

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