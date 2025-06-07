Warmer, drier weather returns to Colorado this weekend

Finally! A brief break from the wild weather!

Who's ready for some Colorado sunshine and summer-time heat? It'll finally feel more like early June for the start of the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. It'll be a perfect day to spend at the pool or on a patio, but don't forget the sunscreen!

Temperatures will cool a bit on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s. We could see a few pop-up storms Sunday afternoon along the I-25 corridor, and a few could turn severe. So far, the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains are under a marginal threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be the biggest threats.

The seasonal weather sticks around early next week, with upper 70s to low 80s for highs.

