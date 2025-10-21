Warmer, calmer and drier across Colorado Tuesday

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gorgeous fall weather in store for the next two days, more rain and snow for Colorado on Thursday
It will be a beautiful fall day, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s across the Denver metro area. We're in for a repeat on Wednesday!
DENVER — After a windy and chilly start to our week, warmer and calmer conditions will settle in. Temperatures did tank overnight, though, with a freeze warning still in effect until 8 a.m. We'll see plenty of sunshine, with more low 60s by lunch and upper 60s by happy hour.

There will be plenty of sunshine statewide Tuesday and drier conditions over those high mountain passes. Temperatures will drop from 60s on the northeastern to plains to more 50s in the mountains Tuesday.

A ridge of high pressure is building overhead and that will lead to even more quiet weather on Wednesday. We'll see more sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s by Wednesday afternoon.

Our next system is a pretty weak one, but we will see a minor cool down and a chance of rain on Thursday. Temperatures will dip into the low to mid 60s on Thursday and Friday, which is still above normal for this time of year.

