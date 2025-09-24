DENVER — After days of widespread rain and mountain snow, Colorado will see a return to calmer conditions Wednesday through the weekend.

High pressure moves into our region, bringing plenty of sunshine and significantly warmer temperatures.

Denver7

High temperatures across the plains are expected to climb into the mid to upper 70s, with light winds and clear skies making for pleasant conditions.

Mountain areas will also see sunshine, with highs ranging from the 50s to 60s, depending on elevation.

Denver7

Starting Thursday afternoon, highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s across the plains.

Dry air and sunshine will dominate, offering one of the nicest days of the week.

This brief stretch of mild, dry weather will last through the end of the week before a weak system approaches late Sunday into early next week, bringing a chance for light precipitation.

Warmer and drier conditions settle in across Colorado

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.