Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Warmer and drier conditions settle in across Colorado

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return midweek
After rain and mountain snow, Colorado warms up. Expect sunshine, light winds, and high temperatures in the 70s and 80s through Thursday before light rain chances return late this weekend.
Warmer and drier conditions settle in across Colorado
9-24-25 weather.jpg
Wednesday Day Planner 9-22
High Pressure moves in 9-22
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — After days of widespread rain and mountain snow, Colorado will see a return to calmer conditions Wednesday through the weekend.

High pressure moves into our region, bringing plenty of sunshine and significantly warmer temperatures.

Wednesday Day Planner 9-22

High temperatures across the plains are expected to climb into the mid to upper 70s, with light winds and clear skies making for pleasant conditions.

Mountain areas will also see sunshine, with highs ranging from the 50s to 60s, depending on elevation.

Wednesday Day Planner 9-22

Starting Thursday afternoon, highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s across the plains.

Dry air and sunshine will dominate, offering one of the nicest days of the week.

This brief stretch of mild, dry weather will last through the end of the week before a weak system approaches late Sunday into early next week, bringing a chance for light precipitation.

Warmer and drier conditions settle in across Colorado

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
yv fort collins for promo.jpg

Denver7 | Your Voice

What stories need to be heard in Fort Collins?