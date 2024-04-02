Warmer and drier weather settles in across Colorado

Skies have cleared, and we'll see more spring-like weather settle back in across Colorado.

High temperatures will be in the 50s on Tuesday, 60s on Wednesday and 70s by Thursday!

This warm weather will continue on Friday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s near Coors Field for the Rockies home opener!

It will get a little cooler on Saturday and there's a chance of afternoon showers. A cold and wet pattern will arrive on Sunday and continue Monday with rain and then snow expected for the mountains and the plains.

March in Denver is historically the snowiest month, but as we roll into April, the metro's official snow gauge shows we lagged behind normal totals for the month by around 2 inches.

The reporting station at Denver International Airport recorded 9.2 inches of snow for the month of March compared to a monthly normal of around 11.5 inches.

Denver's cumulative snowfall totals for this winter season stand at 38.3 inches, which is around 8 inches behind the normal 46.4 inches expected by the end of March.

